Shwashwi: Kunene shunned like a leper, shem 

Kunene shunned like a leper, shem

Shwa was minding her business as per usual, indulging in a couple of beers in one entertainment establishment neatly tucked away in Durban’s Helen Joseph Road when she bumped into one Mnqobi Kunene.

He played the character of Kwanele Dlamini in the Showmax drama series the Outlaws. Kwanele’s love for Sihle (Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku) goes way back to when they were kids.

But we’re not there, your gossip lady couldn’t hold herself back except to feel sorry for Mnqobi after being rejected countless times by the ladies he was trying to get their attention.

Despite throwing his weight around, the ladies were nonchalant that he was a celebrity, leaving poor Mnqobi an egg on his face. Ladies prefer big spenders, sir and tend to shun little-known celebrities.

Hade boy, uzobagrand.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content