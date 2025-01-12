KwaDakwadunuse the new KwaPhindangene; shades of Inkatha in the MK Party

The shenanigans taking place at The MK Party got Shwa wondering whether the party is slowly turning into the IFP, a party with its foundation firmly rooted in the KwaZulu-Natal, espousing, among other things, Zulu culture and the respect of traditional leaders. MK supporters revere party leader former president Jacob Zuma and nothing goes without his endorsement. Key appointments and the likes must get his blessings. Ubaba this, ubaba that. Reminds me of the IFP, where everything was centred around the cult figure of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, where during his heyday no IFP leader would dare leave the podium without mentioning the “good” work that umntwana had done and praising his rich legacy.

Anyone with ambitions of being in a leadership position had to visit KwaPhindangene, Buthelezi’s ancestral home in eMahlabathini, outside Ulundi, for endorsement. Upon their return you would hear them proclaiming ad nauseum: “uMntwana ukhombe mina (The prince has appointed me).”

Others were accused of lying and using his name to illegitimately ascend leadership and mayorship positions. The same now applies to the MK Party, where anyone with leadership ambitions would say “Sozwa ngobaba thina (we await instructions from our father).”

They also frequent KwaDakwadunuse, Zuma’s ancestral home nestled in Nkandla.

