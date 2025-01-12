Lebo M and Archie have some serious serial divorcee competition

Everyone has been coming for poor Lebo M, Sello Maake kaNcube and Masechaba Mposwa regarding their endless marriages and divorces but forgot to mention Baby Cele.

Not sure whether she is the problem, or her ex-husbands, but getting married for the fourth time is quite alarming. Perhaps this time she did a whole lot of introspection to work on her issues if ever she was the problem.

I am guessing this time around she has figured out her issues, because I see she has embraced her spirituality, and the husband is also spiritual. All the best on your new union, and let’s hope it is forever this time.

