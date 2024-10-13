Shwashwi: Lend Hairman some hands on the deck as he navigates choppy racial seas 

Lend Hairman some hands on the deck as he navigates choppy racial seas

Hats off to Herman Mashaba, who seems to be swapping his everyday attire for a metaphorical superhero cape, ready to tackle the villainous stereotypes plaguing the black race.

You can almost hear the superhero theme music as he speaks. There’s this outdated narrative that seems to seek to paint black people with a broad brush of corruption.

But fear not, because Herman’s here to set the record straight, armed with a sword forged from the finest righteousness and a shield made of pure, unadulterated truth.

Consider this your official invite to join the Herman Mashaba Justice League. We’re setting sail on the good ship of Equality, navigating the choppy waters of racial stereotypes. All aboard! Whether you’ve got your cape or just a trusty old raincoat, everyone’s welcome.

