Let’s have a year of hope and new beginnings

It is a new year and time to start off with a clean slate and forget about the past but, before we do that, let us promise ourselves to do better than the year before.

Shwa was very disappointed that the Hey Neighbour festival did not take place last year and your poor gossip girl felt like she was in the dark because nobody bothered to communicate anything whatsoever until last month.

The festival really did leave a good impression to festival goers by bringing the likes of H.E.R and Kendrick Lamar. The good news is that it is making a return early this year and people must budget early to avoid any disappointments. I must say though, the venue is very far but it is worth every cent.

Now, let us talk about that bogus festival that used the same font as Hey Neighbour and had numerous mistakes. I do not even want to talk about the gullible bloggers and journalists with questionable journalism credentials who fell for the trap and wrote about it.

Poor Summer Walker had to distance herself from the scam.

Can the Metro FM Music awards improve this year, because we are really tired of complaining about the same things. I don’t know why they do not take feedback and see how they can do better next time.

Same goes for the Samas: stop being predictable because we are going to stop covering these events.

Last year we had Tyla dominate all the awards; can the other musicians pull up their socks to avoid the sighing when she wins every other award?

Shwa is not really a Miss South Africa fan but I really hope that last year was a lesson as it exposed them big time.

Let us not have another Chidimma-like saga to embarrass us globally and leave Mzansi accused of being xenophobic.

DStv Delicious needs to get festival goers involved by having a poll so people can choose their preferred international acts. This thing of just deciding for fans is not on because last year Janet Jackson was the headliner and because of circumstances fans were left to settle for Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes.

Shwa is really hoping that we have a fruitful and entertaining event calendar that will cater for all tastes and hear less of artists such as Makhadzi and Shebeshxt not pitching for events.

