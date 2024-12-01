Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Machaka becoming Botha Msila’s tail … no pun intended 

By Sunday World
ATTERIDGEVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 28, Machaka during the Telkom Knockout Cup Quarter Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on March 28, 2010 at Super Stadium in Atteridegville, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Machaka becoming Botha Msila’s tail … no pun intended 

It seems as if Kaizer Chiefs super-fan Machaka is becoming Botha Msila’s tail of late, as he is now often spotted almost everywhere the overzealous Bloemfontein Celtic supporter is. For instance, Shwa could not help but notice how much Machaka was following Msila around in Bloem during the Magesi FC and Mamelodi Sundowns Carling Knockout final. 


The two gents were also together in Uganda with Bafana Bafana recently, enjoying the perks that poor Mama Joy probably misses now. Maybe if Kaizer Chiefs start winning more games and real trophies, Machaka will start focus on attending his club’s matches again. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.