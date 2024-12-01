Shwashwi: Machaka becoming Botha Msila’s tail … no pun intended 

Machaka becoming Botha Msila’s tail … no pun intended

It seems as if Kaizer Chiefs super-fan Machaka is becoming Botha Msila’s tail of late, as he is now often spotted almost everywhere the overzealous Bloemfontein Celtic supporter is. For instance, Shwa could not help but notice how much Machaka was following Msila around in Bloem during the Magesi FC and Mamelodi Sundowns Carling Knockout final.

The two gents were also together in Uganda with Bafana Bafana recently, enjoying the perks that poor Mama Joy probably misses now. Maybe if Kaizer Chiefs start winning more games and real trophies, Machaka will start focus on attending his club’s matches again.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content