Hot Mgosi

Shwaswhi: Quite a rolling stone this, ex-Daling of EFF 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 25: Dali Mpofu arrive the Jacob G Zuma Foundation media briefing at Sandton Lodge Rivonia on June 25, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing responded to the State Capture Report issued by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Quite a rolling stone this, ex-Daling of EFF 

Dali Mpofu isn’t just your average political figure; he is more like a political chameleon with a penchant for party-hopping.  

His first stop? The ANC, where he spent a whopping 33 years perfecting the art of the political shuffle. But like any restless spirit, Mpofu needed more. The ANC was great and all, but there were other political fields to plough. So, with a dramatic swoosh of his utility player’s cape, he leaped into the embrace of the EFF.  

For 11 lively years, Mpofu charged alongside his red-bereted comrades, championing everything from land redistribution to the right to wear overalls in parliament.  

As he continues his political odyssey, now in the MK Party, who knows where his utility player instincts will take him next?  

One thing’s for sure: wherever there’s a political party in need of a versatile, well-seasoned character, Mpofu will be there, ready to don a new jersey and keep the political game as entertaining as ever. 

