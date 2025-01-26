Shwashwi: Save Ithala, people can’t just bank on cheap talk 

Save Ithala, people can’t just bank on cheap talk

Oh, what a mess! Ithala Bank is on the ropes, while the ANC is scrambling to save face. The prudential authority’s stern liquidation move has ruffled more than a few feathers.

More than 400 jobs hang by a thread, and rural folks in KwaZulu-Natal are facing the grim prospect of saying goodbye to their trusty piggy bank.

Where will they stash their cash now? The ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, led by the ever-determined Mmamoloko Kubayi, is tasked with pulling a rabbit out of the hat. But hold on – are we in for another round of empty rhetoric?

Talk about this chatter of transformative regulatory regimes and historical economic marginalisation.

Sounds like a mouthful, right? Let’s cut through the jargon. It’s all well and good to wax lyrical about transformation, but isn’t it just another empty promise from the politicians? We’ve heard this tune before, and frankly, it’s getting old.

The ANC loves a good soundbite, but will this lead to real action? The people want deeds, not words. Is it too much to ask for genuine change instead of another round of political gymnastics?

