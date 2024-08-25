Shwashwi: Scoring more tattoos than goals, eh Desh? 

Scoring more tattoos than goals, eh Desh?

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana international star Thabang “Desh” Monare is known for being one of the most stylish players in Mzansi.

The ageing midfielder, who was dumped by the Buccaneers and joined Sekhukhune United, has so many tattoos that he is now beginning to think that he could be a tattoo artist.

With his chest, both arms and legs all covered in African and Samoan tattoos and artistry, the 34-year-old posted a video of himself practising with a customer at one of his favourite tattoo outlets in Pretoria.

Monare has been playing football for more than 12 years now but statistically, he seems to have more tattoos than goals. Where’s the focus grootman?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content