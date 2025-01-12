Hot Mgosi

Seems like there’s no love lost between these exes 

By Sunday World
baba mthethwa ex wife

Seems like there’s no love lost between these exes 

It seems the Tom & Jerry fight between celebrity Supersport sports commentator Baba Mthethwa and his ex-wife Kgomotso Koosimile is not going to reach its conclusion soon.


It has been about seven years now since they divorced but they are still at each other’s throats like pitbulls on steroids. 

Mthethwa, who is ageing badly and has more wrinkles than a Simba chippie, has now threatened to unveil his former spouse’s dirty secrets and expose the businesswoman to the Hawks.  

Koosimile as well says Mthethwa ran away with her loot. As for the childish name calling, it really feels like watching a high school romance drama. Ho thaaaaaaaaaaaaata banna! 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.