Shwa hopes Makhadzi has learnt her lesson after her no-show at festival

Makhadzi should teach her promoter that once she goes live on social media and promises partygoers that she will perform at a specific event, the money charged for bookings has been cleared. Partygoers at Makwassie, outside Wolmaranstad in North West, grew enraged when she had them wait until the early hours only to not pitch. The revellers vented their anger on the sound equipment and the stage, vandalising the tools of trade, resulting in damage estimated at R3-million.

Makhadzi’s no-show was ridiculous and down-right irresponsible. The fact that she went on social media to announce that she would be at the show makes lame her excuse that the promoter failed to pay her the R180 000 concert fee she had charged. Why then did she hype the show and get the people excited before everything was in order? The crowd, who appeared to be excited and looking forward to seeing their favourite artist, was disappointed when the multi-award winning singer failed to show up.

The panicked organiser found a replica of Makhadzi, but savvy partygoers could never be fooled and were having none of it. They threw bottles on the stage and set it alight to drive home the point the fake Makhadzi on stage was not what they had paid and hoped for.

Shwa is in no way excusing what happened and feels that those hooligans should be strongly condemned for the violence but Makhadzi should learn to honour gigs.

Sesi, do the right thing next time.

