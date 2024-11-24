Shwa’s night made as dirty-minded comics steal a march on the Sexpo

Shwa was invited to attend a sex show the other day. Oops, it’s actually called South Africa’s Best comedy Experience.

It was on Friday, November 15 at Durban’s Playhouse. Comedians love sex shem I must say. I mean all of them, and by all, I mean Nonto R, Felix Hlophe, Skhumba, Simphiwe Shembe and Isaac Gampu all had to share a joke about sex. What were you guys trying to do?

At some point Shwa had to double check her VVIP ticket to see whether she was attending the right show, WOW! I mean the sex expo is only later this month, or is it? Forget about the age restriction, you guys have dirty minds, sies man anisihloniphi yaz.

But Moi really enjoyed Nonto R’s “naughty” jokes, she has a way of addressing important issues without offending people.

You see, Nonto R’s jokes need a sober mind otherwise you might easily lose valuable information. The girl is just intelligent and yes, she loves sex. But tell me something Nonto R, yaz some of your jokes were just too personal, I even cringed at some point. Is everything ok, I can speak to uBafo, your husband avele akumithise straight.

Haai ke oFelix Hlophe with their 9mm. By now we all know ukuthi lincane lingangelenyoni. So, how are you going to manage with two wives with your 2cm? Pleas Felix, phuma kulowo mqondo uzolambisa abafazi.

As for wena Simphiwe Shembe, you are just a fountain of knowledge, shem. I cannot believe this country is sleeping on such a great talent, yah neh. This industry is really cruel.

Anyway, how did you do that, one minute you were making us laugh then you just switched into another character and introduced uLizwi, a preacher, motivational speaker what do you call that? Mmmmm so you can act; casting agencies do your thing.

If there is anyone who can keep the audience on quarter to, it must be Isaac Gampu. Shwa loved his jokes but, yeyiiiii most of the jokes cut it very close. By now we all know that you don’t just joke about religion or culture, those are sensitive topics. There were brief awkward moments, and I could hear the audience trying to revolt but you gave them no option, you’d swiftly and smoothly move to the next joke. Please teach Amawele aseChesterville the trick.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content