Shwashwi: Argh shame, Jayden is still nursing his broken heart 

Argh shame, Jayden is still nursing his broken heart

Rising SA football star Jayden Adams was dropped like a cheating boyfriend from the Bafana Bafana team after he allegedly failed to report for camp on time. Bafana coach Hugo Broos said that he dropped the dazzling Stellenbosch FC star for bad behaviour.

“Jayden Adams is replaced by Sinoxolo Kwayiba. I will not give so much comment about that, but the behaviour of Jayden forced me to put him out of the team. A good professional attitude is about being professional, so if I feel that a guy doesn’t have that attitude, then for me it’s done,” said Broos.

Shwa would like to know where Adams really was when he could not join his teammates on time. Was he still sobbing and weeping like a little girl after they were beaten by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 cup final on Saturday night, or maybe he partied a storm in consolation?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content