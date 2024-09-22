Shwashwi: Bulgy muscles make it hard to keep up 

Bulgy muscles make it hard to keep up

Kaizer Chiefs were a bunch of winners this past week. After opening their league campaign with a mouthwatering 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants, their demoted strength and conditioning coach and muscle man Muzi Maluleke won the European Pro Bodybuilding Championships in the men’s 212lbs category.

Maluleke was downgraded to the DDC side after Nasreddine Nabi brought his own technical team.

By winning the 2024 European Pro Bodybuilding Championships in his category, Maluleke also qualified for Mr Olympia.

Maybe Maluleke, who seems to have more muscles than football brains, turned the Chiefs fitness sessions into body-building shifts, hence the players could not keep up the pace last season as they finished out of the Top 8.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content