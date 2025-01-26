Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Couldn’t the bones foretell Gogo Maweni of the trouble ahead 

By Sunday World
Gogo Maweni
Gogo Maweni. Photo Instagram
Couldn’t the bones foretell Gogo Maweni of the trouble ahead 

Gogo Maweni ufamba moyeni in the crossbar hotel after being arrested. The Izangoma Zodumo star has found herself waking up in the slammer. Kanti couldn’t she get to throw her bones to see that trouble was brewing before she got nabbed? 


Now the NPA says that there are more charges she could face, including murder nogal. 

Kanti are sangomas not protected from everything, including arrest, by their muthi? Di ja fatshe mos.  

Shwa will stick to her faith in worshipping the Almighty for protection because in Him, there are no nasty surprises. 

Sunday World

