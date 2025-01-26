Shwashwi: Couldn’t the bones foretell Gogo Maweni of the trouble ahead 

- Advertisement -

Couldn’t the bones foretell Gogo Maweni of the trouble ahead

Gogo Maweni ufamba moyeni in the crossbar hotel after being arrested. The Izangoma Zodumo star has found herself waking up in the slammer. Kanti couldn’t she get to throw her bones to see that trouble was brewing before she got nabbed?

Now the NPA says that there are more charges she could face, including murder nogal.

Kanti are sangomas not protected from everything, including arrest, by their muthi? Di ja fatshe mos.

Shwa will stick to her faith in worshipping the Almighty for protection because in Him, there are no nasty surprises.

