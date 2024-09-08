Shwashwi: Damn, keep the zips up, kids. I can’t be Granny Shwa already 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Blxckie
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 18: Blxckie at the 29th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at SunBet Arena on November 18, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The awards celebrate and honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Damn, keep the zips up, kids. I can’t be Granny Shwa already 

Congratulations to Sihle Sithole, who recently became a father, generation Z knows him as Blxckie. Now Shwa is a granny because these kids get into the music industry and make their own kids.  

First it was Nasty C, A-Reece followed, now it’s Blxckie? What is happening with your zips? Tell Shwa… Moi’s biggest concern though, is the increase in pregnancy announcements and decrease in wedding invitations.  


Maybe Reason, oh my bad, I mean Sizwe Alkaline, should have told the young ones that once it starts with pregnancy, it doesn’t end with the female walking down the aisle. Even Cassper Nyovest chose a different woman to take as a wife. How sad! 

