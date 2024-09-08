Shwashwi: Damn, keep the zips up, kids. I can’t be Granny Shwa already 

Damn, keep the zips up, kids. I can’t be Granny Shwa already

Congratulations to Sihle Sithole, who recently became a father, generation Z knows him as Blxckie. Now Shwa is a granny because these kids get into the music industry and make their own kids.

First it was Nasty C, A-Reece followed, now it’s Blxckie? What is happening with your zips? Tell Shwa… Moi’s biggest concern though, is the increase in pregnancy announcements and decrease in wedding invitations.

Maybe Reason, oh my bad, I mean Sizwe Alkaline, should have told the young ones that once it starts with pregnancy, it doesn’t end with the female walking down the aisle. Even Cassper Nyovest chose a different woman to take as a wife. How sad!

