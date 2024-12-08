Shwashwi: Fists see maskandi ‘sophistication’ go awry rather quickly 

Fists see maskandi ‘sophistication’ go awry rather quickly

Maskandi is definitely the most celebrated genre right now and it is growing rapidly, more so in the urban areas and among the youth. Gone are the days when maskandi was looked down upon. Today it is more commercial and “sophisticated”.

So, on Saturday, moi attended Scebi “Inkosi yagcokama” Dlamini’s event at the Playhouse, also in Durban. Yeah, you heard me right, the one and the only prestigious Playhouse.

As the drama unfolded, Shwa spotted Ntencane, and till this day I am curious to know why he named himself that. Perhaps his baby mama can tell us more in another song.

Wait, did I mention maskandi and sophistication in the same sentence? Sorry, my bad, there’s nothing sophisticated about maskandi. The event was going beautifully well until some maskandi fans started fighting. Some random girls just decided to trade punches, right in the middle of the show. I mean, really now, who does that.

There was this one guy who was also busy slapping a girl. Haai no, maskandi fans will never change, yazi.

Fans of the genre, including some of the artists, need to be educated about the business side of music weleleeeeeee. Yes their music is nice but imaturity ithi nje chooo, andizi.

Konje it was the same maskandi fans who cut water pipes and broke glass doors at the ICC in Durban the other day.

At this point, Shwa can almost guarantee other maskandi artists that they’ll never get Playhouse again because anifundisekile, ninodlame.

You keep proving that you don’t deserve good venues, nilunge laphaya obhuqwini nasemagroundini.

The chaos that you caused put everyone at risk. You could have easily injured or even killed someone. Let’s hope you didn’t damage the furniture because wow naze nawumosha umcimbi omuhle, naze nangamaqaba. Now go ahead and do what you do best. Shwa also spotted Musiqholiq and Thwasa Lekhansela.