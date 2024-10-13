Shwashwi: Get in touch with the Zulu in you, Duduzile 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Duduzile Zuma
NKANDLA, SOUTH AFRICA – 21 April 2011: President Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma during her uMemulo (coming of age) ceremony at the Zuma homestead in Nkandla in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa on 21 April 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Thembinkosi Dwayisa)

Get in touch with the Zulu in you, Duduzile 

What is this that Shwa is hearing about Duduzile Zuma not being able to speak isiZulu? All she blames is apartheid. Really? Thirty years after sisters returned home but here she is still blaming Jan van Riebeeck for her lack of interest in speaking her own language?  

Not that Shwa is surprised though, Duduzane also cannot speak a word of isiZulu to save his life but is still silly enough to declare that he wants to lead a political party. Just so you know, Ms Zuma, South Africa has 12 official languages. You cannot hide behind apartheid forever.  

Anyway, how does it feel to have a stepmother who is young enough to be your daughter? Ask her to teach you some Zulu traditional stuff; starting with the language. 

