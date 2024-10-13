Shwashwi: Get in touch with the Zulu in you, Duduzile 

Get in touch with the Zulu in you, Duduzile

What is this that Shwa is hearing about Duduzile Zuma not being able to speak isiZulu? All she blames is apartheid. Really? Thirty years after sisters returned home but here she is still blaming Jan van Riebeeck for her lack of interest in speaking her own language?

Not that Shwa is surprised though, Duduzane also cannot speak a word of isiZulu to save his life but is still silly enough to declare that he wants to lead a political party. Just so you know, Ms Zuma, South Africa has 12 official languages. You cannot hide behind apartheid forever.

Anyway, how does it feel to have a stepmother who is young enough to be your daughter? Ask her to teach you some Zulu traditional stuff; starting with the language.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content