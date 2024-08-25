Shwashwi: Get well soon, Mama Ribs. This ageing thing has no respect, yazi 

Get well soon, Mama Ribs. This ageing thing has no respect, yazi

Shwa would just like to wish a speedy recovery to legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope after she fell on stage during the funeral service of Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule in Durban last week Saturday.

Malope went up on stage wearing high heels, which caused her to fall. She bruised her knee and twisted her ankle.

Eish. Askies mama.

Perhaps she is getting too old and is no longer that energetic for these kinda things.

Nevertheless, get well soon mama, wish I could kiss your injury to heal quickly.

