Shwashwi: Hallelujah! Heavenly bliss at FNB 

Hallelujah! Heavenly bliss at FNB

It was so enchanting and heart-warming to see members from various churches such as the ZCC, IPHC, St John’s, etc decked out in their different and colourful regalia at the Motsepe Foundation’s National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium last Sunday.

Moi felt like she was in heaven dancing with angels. The mood was so super fly as Lesedi FM’s Ntate Thuso Motaung mesmerised the crowd with his charm. Yaaah, nkare, we can have this national prayer quite often in a year yaz. Hallelujah….

