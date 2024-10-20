Shwashwi: Hola 7 for Chiefs’ sgacagaca 

Hola 7 for Chiefs’ sgacagaca

Former Kaizer Chiefs’ fitness trainer Muzi Maluleke, affectionately known as “Muz Monster”, finished seventh at the World Bodybuilding Championships in Las Vegas.

In September, he was crowned Champion at the European Pro Bodybuilding Championships but he could not go all the way against the best in the world.

“New Dreams Unlocked! And these ones will not be denied as well. Look how far we’ve come. Lucky number 7… world’s Top 10!” wrote Maluleke on his Instagram account.

