Shwashwi: Hope we’ve seen the last of Danny Boy 

Hope we’ve seen the last of Danny Boy

It’s been a hectic 2024 for Safa president Danny Jordaan, who really needs to take a good look at himself. The man was arrested for fraud, appeared in court three times and still refuses to step aside until the matter is finalised.

As for the spineless Safa national executive committee members, they are really an embarrassment to be led by a person who is out on bail.

What kind of an association is this? Shwa would be thrilled to see no more of Jordaan in 2025. “Danny Boy”, you have done so much for SA diski. It’s time to go relax by the beach, light a cigar and count your loot.

