Shwashwi: Inethe aligcwali, Figo, keep on scoring, chap! 

Inethe aligcwali, Figo, keep on scoring, chap!

One of Mzansi’s most prolific serial fashion offenders Linda Mntambo may be getting it completely wrong when it comes to matters of ukotini but he surely is bulging the net at home with regular aplomb.

While his peers and counterparts are still chasing mini-skirts and slay queens, the former Orlando Pirates and now Sekhukhune United midfield workhorse has built a solid family foundation, and he was happy to announce the looming arrival of bambino number four with his wife.

At the rate he’s going, and with such a sumptuous scoring rate between the sheets, “Figo”, as he is affectionately known, is going to break the charts and shatter records… watch this space.

