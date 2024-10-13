Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Is this the last snaps before the fall? 

By Sunday World
Sead Ramovic with Portugal coach Roberto Martinez

Is this the last snaps before the fall? 

Star-struck Sead Ramovic posted pictures of himself posing with Portugal coach Roberto Martinez on Instagram. Ramovic and TS Galaxy have had a very poor start to the Betway Premiership, losing all three matches of the new season.  

The gaffer could be facing the boot anytime soon. The controversial Ramovic, who had epic fights with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena last season, better stop being a groupie on social media and start delivering wins. 

