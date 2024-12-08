Shwashwi: Kulwiwa ne mimoya kwaKhongolose 

Kulwiwa ne mimoya kwaKhongolose

Kuyaliwa yini kwiANC, vele? Shwa is asking this ngoba it seems things are getting messy there by Khongolose yaz. The arrival of MK, uBaba kaDuduzane’s party, which has been serving the ANC lemons, which are very suur to swallow, has made things worse. The folks at Luthuli House have been scratching their heads non-stop, wondering how to deal with this problem.

Now Mbaks has made it clear that his party was not fighting humans, but kuliwa ne zivunguvungu ze mimoya. Razzmatazz realised that the war is intensifying and conceded that the MKP is a Ferrari that will never be challenged with a Conquest. The ANC needs asuper-charged engine to keep apace.

