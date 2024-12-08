Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Kulwiwa ne mimoya kwaKhongolose 

By Sunday World

Kulwiwa ne mimoya kwaKhongolose 

Kuyaliwa yini kwiANC, vele? Shwa is asking this ngoba it seems things are getting messy there by Khongolose yaz. The arrival of MK, uBaba kaDuduzane’s party, which has been serving the ANC lemons, which are very suur to swallow, has made things worse. The folks at Luthuli House have been scratching their heads non-stop, wondering how to deal with this problem. 


Now Mbaks has made it clear that his party was not fighting humans, but kuliwa ne zivunguvungu ze mimoya. Razzmatazz realised that the war is intensifying and conceded that the MKP is a Ferrari that will never be challenged with a Conquest. The ANC needs asuper-charged engine to keep apace. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.