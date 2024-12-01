Shwashwi: Look who’s back in his crimplene suits 

Look who’s back in his crimplene suits

Shwa almost fell from her chair when the PSL announced the return of dinosaur football administrator Raymond Hack as the new head of the league’s disciplinary committee. You see, there isn’t anything that Mr Hack has not done in Mzansi diski.

He was one of the first white footballers to defy apartheid and go gallivanting about in the black townships with Wits University in the 1970s.

Hack, who can be as slippery as an eel when cornered for comments, has been a CEO, a minibus driver, legal eagle, doping official, a coach and even a dexterous water boy – Jomo Sono has nothing on him. Welcome back, Ray, we missed those crimplene suits and moccasins.

