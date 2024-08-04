Shwashwi: Manyathela should know the name of who he hangs out with 

Manyathela should know the name of who he hangs out with

DJ Cleo was disrespected by 702’s mid-morning show host Clement Manyathela in his “Hanging With” feature last week. As a teaser for what was coming up in his show, Manyathela mixed DJ Cleo with DJ Sbu.

Shwa was left fuming.

He asked his producers, “Was he not Mzekezeke?” Did he not work with Brickz? Brickz is the one who is out of prison? Has he also not worked with Pitch Black Afro, who is in prison… He blabbered on with no shame. If DJ Cleo is good enough to be on your show, surely, he does not deserve to be confused with someone else.

