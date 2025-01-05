Shwashwi: Mawhoo, know your audience: Maskandi and sleaze are poles apart 

Mawhoo, know your audience: Maskandi and sleaze are poles apart

What is Mawhoo actually trying to tell us with her name, vele.

She took the meaning of her name to the extreme when she performed maskandi music somewhere this week wearing a bikini in front of lustful men.

Moi wondered if this girl knows that maskandi is a traditional music genre that she needs to put respect on it or wat?

She shouldn’t have just rocked up on stage as if she was at some non-descript strip club or at Summit or Royal Hotel to please horny men who ran away from their nagging wives and girlfriends to feast their eyes on strippers on the pole.

Hayi ukuthi we don’t want to trend, maar that way, throwing legs ko moyeng as if she is doing Biri Marung is clearly horrible.

