Shwashwi: Mbaks not mellowing like fine wine 

Mbaks not mellowing like fine wine

It has been a hell of a ride for Fikile “Razzmatazz” Mbalula this year. Mbaks had some serious fires to fend off protecting the ANC from attacks left, right and centre. So hectic was his year that Mbaks decided to enforce the little power he still has. He thought the best way to do that was to gwajisa the likes of Panyaza Lesufi, Mxolisi Dukwana and the rowdy lot there by the coast in Khezetheni, among them Bheki Mtolo.

Eintlik, ANC politics nearly sent Mbaks to early retirement, but as he has balls of steel, he stood steadfast and resolute.

Moi is still asking herself on why unobhala had sleepless nights over MK Party and Solly Mapaila’s SACP? Anyway, ke polotiki, it has no therefore, to steal a line from the late football commentator Cebo Manyaapelo.

