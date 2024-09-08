Shwashwi: More to this than just being neighbourly 

More to this than just being neighbourly

Kaizer Chiefs this week jumped into the sack with one of the strangest bedfellows this week when they partnered with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The partnership is aimed at the empowerment and rehabilitation of female inmates through sports and life skills development and to utilise the power of sports to foster social change and to provide female inmates with the tools needed for successful reintegration into society. The launch was held at the Johannesburg Prison, notoriously known as Sun City.

Well, Amakhosi are in a desperate need to be “bailed” out of their dire situation where they have not won a single trophy in 10 years and maybe with aid of the DCS, they can be able to “arrest” the incessant decline. Or they may just unearth and recruit a few “hardened”

women’s team players upon parole.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content