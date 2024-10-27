Shwashwi: Not quite the elephant in the room as Gatsheni says ‘andizi’ 

Not quite the elephant in the room as Gatsheni says ‘andizi’

What do you get when the elephant is not in the room? A whole lot of noise and no trunk to wave it away! Premier Mandla Ndlovu, whose surname means elephant, left black farmers at Mbombela Stadium trumpeting in confusion when he snubbed their indaba.

Organisers insist the premier accepted their verbal invite, as long as the event didn’t graze on the provincial government’s budget. But alas, just a week before the big day, Ndlovu declared: “Andizi!” Perhaps he was shell-shocked when he heard his name among the indaba participants booming over the radio while cruising through Mpumalanga in his blue-light convoy, off to a “more important” meeting.

One thing’s for sure: without the elephant, the room felt lighter… and definitely emptier.

