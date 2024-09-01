Shwashwi: Out-of-tune Fiks singing Nearer My Madam to Thee 

Out-of-tune Fiks singing Nearer My Madam to Thee

Oh, Fikile, darling, it’s positively adorable how you’re trying to convince your ANC members that going to bed with the DA is the new recipe for success. At least you still remember that the DA and the ANC are like oil and water.

Opposites attract, right? Brilliant. Just like trying to blend caviar with instant noodles is so extra, it’s almost inspiring. So, your pitch is that cosying up to the DA, whose vision board includes a liberal utopia and the occasional helicopter ride over the poverty line, is actually in tune with the ANC’s goals.

But hey, slay on with your mismatched alliances and #BlendItLikeMbalula.

