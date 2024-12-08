Shwashwi: Putting good looks, not ball skills, to work 

Putting good looks, not ball skills, to work

Is Bongani Zungu still a footballer or is he now an influencer? Shwa cannot help but notice that the former -Mamelodi Sundowns returned soldier is now slowly but surely becoming an influencer of some sort and might no longer be interested in football.

Since being fired by Sundowns and failing his trials at his bestie Rulani Mokwena’s team Wydad Athletic in Morocco, Zungu has not been the same.

His posts recently have been about facials and beauty products and nothing about football or him working on his fitness.

Let’s hope that he will regain his mojo, focus less on his looks and start concentrating on diski once again.