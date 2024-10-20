Shwashwi: Raising the glass to a man believing his own lies 

Raising the glass to a man believing his own lies

You’ve got to love politics, the ultimate reality show where surprises are the norm! This week, the ANC threw a party to mark the success of its marriage to the DA in government.

ANC members eagerly packed the party headquarters in Luthuli House to toast what could be considered the political equivalent of marrying your high school arch-nemesis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the stage, grinning, to commemorate this ground-breaking alliance with none other than John Steenhuisen.

The ANC, Africa’s most venerable liberation movement, proudly clinked glasses and toasted joining forces with a party known for being about as pro-black as apartheid =itself.

