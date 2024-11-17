Shwashwi: Repeat after me, Minnie: I am not an actress…

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Minnie
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02: Minnie Dlamini at the 30th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 02, 2024 in Midrand, South Africa. The awards celebrate and honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Repeat after me, Minnie: I am not an actress 

At least by now we can all agree that Cultural and Creative Industry aka CCI needs a serious revamp. We can also agree that talent alone is not enough. Ok,  
today Shwa is giving local artists lessons for free. Now listen carefully, everyone that matters: 

The industry is not a dumping site. It’s either you have talent or not. If you have dololo talent, go find a job. Talent must be coupled with a relevant qualification. Talent and experience don’t amount to a qualification. Arts schools are there for a reason guys, make use of them. 

 Alright, let me break it down, Minnie Dlamini, my darling, you’re good at hosting events but definitely not an actress. I don’t even know what you’re doing in the film industry. Lunga Shabalala, my son, you’re definitely not an actor.  

Try modelling or stick to presenting. The same goes for you, Thembinkosi Ngcukana. You’re definitely not an actor. Kuna that thing, that just puts Shwa off nje.  

You’re too mild and flat for acting. Moi can tell you didn’t do theatre… or ndiyaxoka? 

