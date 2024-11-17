Shwashwi: Repeat after me, Minnie: I am not an actress…

Repeat after me, Minnie: I am not an actress…

At least by now we can all agree that Cultural and Creative Industry aka CCI needs a serious revamp. We can also agree that talent alone is not enough. Ok,

today Shwa is giving local artists lessons for free. Now listen carefully, everyone that matters:

The industry is not a dumping site. It’s either you have talent or not. If you have dololo talent, go find a job. Talent must be coupled with a relevant qualification. Talent and experience don’t amount to a qualification. Arts schools are there for a reason guys, make use of them.

Alright, let me break it down, Minnie Dlamini, my darling, you’re good at hosting events but definitely not an actress. I don’t even know what you’re doing in the film industry. Lunga Shabalala, my son, you’re definitely not an actor.

Try modelling or stick to presenting. The same goes for you, Thembinkosi Ngcukana. You’re definitely not an actor. Kuna that thing, that just puts Shwa off nje.

You’re too mild and flat for acting. Moi can tell you didn’t do theatre… or ndiyaxoka?

