Shwashwi: Running circus rings around Mbaks while having a Cupcake 

By Thando Dlungwane
UMHLANGA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 04: Bheki Mtolo, ANC KZN secretary at a ANC KZN urgent press briefing to reflect on political developments at Radisson Blu Hotel on November 04, 2024 in uMhlanga, South Africa. The Provincial Government of Unity in KZN in particular, has recorded successes and encountered challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Gerhard Duraan)
Running circus rings around Mbaks while having a Cupcake 

Bheki Mtolo emerges as the ringmaster, orchestrating a spectacle of accountability like no other. With a flair for the absurd and a penchant for the audacious, Mtolo invites Cyril Ramaphosa and Fikile Mbalula to don their clown wigs and embrace the art of owning their flops with unbridled gusto.  


Mtolo’s message is straightforward but provocative: turn your blunders into opportunities for change. Why should political missteps be hidden in the shadows? Shwa thinks this isn’t a mere call for honesty; it’s a challenge to revolutionise governance.  

Mtolo envisions a daring new world, where leaders don’t just apologise but do so with flair and earnestness, inviting citizens to witness and learn from their humanity.  

Mtolo dares leaders to be audaciously open. Let’s not just see politics as a series of polished speeches but as a carnival of candour, where truth takes centre stage and owning up to mistakes isn’t the end but the beginning of meaningful dialogue and progress. 

