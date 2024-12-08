Shwashwi: Satmas’ clumsy attempt to raise the dead plain embarrassing, period 

Satmas’ clumsy attempt to raise the dead plain embarrassing, period

It’s true that the more things change the more they stay the same, which can be said of the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas), which Shwa attended at the Dome, Suncoast Casino in Durban, last week.

Ja neh, the likes of Dumisani Goba will never change. The event was really good. Ok, let me rephrase that, the venue was really nice. The performances were also top notch; the artists and guests really honoured the event.

It’s just Goba, the founder of the awards, who showed no respect to guests. By now we know how he rolls, Shwa can already predict that he wants to take the awards to Northern Cape. I mean, the man has become so predictable. The two awards that were won by the Department of Sports Arts and Culture in Northern Cape could be proof of his intentions.

That guy who received the Best Chief Director Award on behalf of the department didn’t even know what to say. I mean, he spoke about the work they’re doing for the community, not once did he mention the work they’re doing for artists or programmes in place for

artists. What a lost soul.

Mr Goba, konje the former MEC of sports arts and culture in Eastern Cape, Penny Majodina, chased you away before the three-year contract that you signed was up.

Shwa was even more surprised to learn that the late Jessica Mbangeni was actually scheduled to present an award. How embarrassing.

What was going on vele laphaya? Who doesn’t know that Mbangeni has passed away, guys? You cannot be putting her in your clumsy programmes.

Well-done to newsreader Dicksy Dee Mdlalose, who walked away with the award for Best Reggae Artist. I guess you’re able to juggle the news and the music.

Mzukulu, who had the hottest break-up song last summer, also won an award.

uGatsheni is clearly having a very good year, he’s not even bothered by the lousy top 10 song of the year competitions but is winning meaningful awards left, right and centre.

Andile KaMajola, another award winner, was called on stage to pay tribute to the late Zanele Mbokazi.

Fair enough, kade nanigudla noZanele. So it’s fine, but why did you overlook Zahara and Mbangeni?

I mean, there were three pictures there, it was Mbokazi’s, Zahara’s and Mbangeni’s and wena you were supposed to pay tribute to all of them, but wena wenzani?

You completely ignore the other two and focused on your friend. Kanti nithandaza kanjani, Majola?

Shwa spotted Tshatha Ngobe, Shibu Molomo, Kwazi Nsele, King Misizulu and his wife Masesi Yeni Zulu.