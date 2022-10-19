Shwashwi: Spring Fiesta proves that local is lekker

Shwa, as usual, needed to be at the Spring Fiesta. Don’t worry if you did not see me. I was all over the place. I might have seen you.

The 10th anniversary of this gig was nothing like the usual because it was an all-local music affair.

Now, this is the culture I would like to see promoted at all events – the promotion of local music.

No doubt the event was lit but seriously guys, we have been complaining about the dust at Wildwaters Complex for years.

We always return home from this fiesta looking like we were from dancing at Kwa Joe’s tavern.

But it’s spring and I did look the part and moi did show off the hunny.

However, I still regret hopping around to all five stages as I left the place looking like a boy who had applied cooking oil and went to play street football.

Trust me, it was fun. Just not worth being dusty and dirty. Enough.

AKA is already enjoying the festive season, guys, and he is dragging everyone along as the year is almost over.

He rocked the main stage as though it was his last performance.

I think he is fascinated by fireworks; they probably just light him up.

It was more than amazing to see DJ Murda and Thabo Smol back on stage together, and they are still good.

The Black Motion duo is still kind of amazing even though it is headed for splitville. Not pointing fingers, we all do outgrow one another.

It wouldn’t have been a preamble gig leading to the festive season without Dladla Mshunqisi.

We got to admit, Durban has invaded Jozi big time.

It’s not like gqom is working wonders. The boys and girls from the south have just adjusted well to the Joburg entertainment space.

For some reason, I almost forgot that Kamo Mphela was around.

Shwa just sees her as a bikini model lately, or maybe she’s readying herself to give us some big hits.

I mean, her performance would not have excited a five-year-old. We need something new.

Amapiano is evolutionary. It makes us crave for new sounds.

Madumane is a star, and so it shall remain. The crowd went wild when DJ Maphorisa came onto the main stage.

When negatives are spread, it will be well worth it to mention “the guy is good at his

music” because as is, he has made big names in the music space.

I mean, he can start the DJ Khaled thing now. Don’t rap, don’t sing, just say “Madumane” and we’ll know it’s dance time.

I felt like everyone was called to a family meeting at the main stage. I wonder what was happening at the other stages.

We danced until the gates closed. At the next event, dare make me feel this happy, but deal with the dust.

