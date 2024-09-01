Shwashwi: Tas, dear, there’s no such thing as going incognito if Shwa’s around 

Tas, dear, there’s no such thing as going incognito if Shwa’s around

MEC of Human Settlements in Gauteng Tasneem Motara looked very chilled the other day when she let her ginger hair down at Gold Reef City’s Theme Park.

This sexy politician was there with her friends and kids painting the kids’ fun zone red as they hopped from one ride to another in in the kiddies’ section while having ice cream and popcorns. Shwa is impressed that Motara, who was wearing a red soccer jersey, pair of jeans, a cap and sneakers did not choose to go to the casino where sins of blowing cash on slot machines are committed in passion.

If Moi spotted her there, I would vertel my political hounds and investigators in the office to check if there is no cash missing in the petty cash box. Sistaz made sure that her cap hides her face so that she couldn’t be recognised, yazi.

Tas, darling, Moi loves it when people spend fun day with kids, hayiii lento of sitting with comrades on weekends ni phuza yi mbombi strong. Moi is impressed and honey, keep on frequenting sinless places, you will see heaven. Mcwaaa.

