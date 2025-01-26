Shwashwi: Thank you, mayor for taking back the Banana City alleys 

Thank you, mayor for taking back the Banana City alleys

They say a new broom sweeps clean, and this seems to ring true of eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba.

Shwa was highly impressed with the modus operandi of the new sheriff of Durban who had decided to finally do something about the Durban crime picture.

I now see that each and every little corner of Durban you’re bound to see a metro cop. The city is finally doing something about amaphara, who had turned the once glorious metro into a skunk of the province. Shwa salutes you, Mr Mayor.

