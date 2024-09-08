Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: The job description is not minister of the spotlight, Gayton dear 

By Sunday World
Gayton
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 13: Tatjana Smith and Minister Gayton Mckenzie during the welcoming of Tatjana Smith and part of the Athletics Relay Team by Minister Gayton Mckenzie and SASCOC at O.R Tambo International Airport on August 13, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The job description is not minister of the spotlight, Gayton dear 

What is exactly the job of Gayton Mckenzie in his government department? This dude from Heidedal seems to have adopted this thing of going to stadiums, airports, funerals just to be in front of cameras and becoming a social media sensation.  

Bheki Cele, is that you masquerading as Gayton? When does this mjita work in his office to do investigations on graft in sports, music sector and other related issues that his department focus on, bandla… Daai man seems to be overwhelmed by his newly found fame and even he has a new cheerleader in Fikile Mbalula.  


Mfowethu, it’s a setup and soon you will be accused of not working but going all over the place to smile for cameras, just like Cele. Smell the coffee, o tlohele ho iketsa bhari. 

