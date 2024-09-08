Shwashwi: The job description is not minister of the spotlight, Gayton dear 

The job description is not minister of the spotlight, Gayton dear

What is exactly the job of Gayton Mckenzie in his government department? This dude from Heidedal seems to have adopted this thing of going to stadiums, airports, funerals just to be in front of cameras and becoming a social media sensation.

Bheki Cele, is that you masquerading as Gayton? When does this mjita work in his office to do investigations on graft in sports, music sector and other related issues that his department focus on, bandla… Daai man seems to be overwhelmed by his newly found fame and even he has a new cheerleader in Fikile Mbalula.

Mfowethu, it’s a setup and soon you will be accused of not working but going all over the place to smile for cameras, just like Cele. Smell the coffee, o tlohele ho iketsa bhari.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content