Shwashwi: The MAGA maniac back in the saddle across the big pond 

The MAGA maniac back in the saddle across the big pond

Donald Trump is back as the US president and he is already making inroads as Uncle Sam’s first citizen. Donna Donna declared that he will deport all illegal immigrants from the US in his quest to “make America great again”.

Many immigrants must be losing sleep as they do not know when they will be yanked off to some sorry country they thought they had left for good.

It’s gonna be lit when some hostile immigrants start revolting. Kusa zoba shushu laphayana ka Trumpland.

