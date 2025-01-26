Shwashwi: Thumbs up to Black Panther Zungula 

Thumbs up to Black Panther Zungula

ATM President Vuyo Zungula had the internet buzzing the other day after a video surfaced of him rocking a Black Panther suit. Yes, you read that right. The man looked ready to challenge Killmonger and the economy in one go.

In the clip, he exudes confidence like he has just returned from a Wakanda council meeting.

Was this a Marvel audition? Maybe, it was simply a declaration that Africa needs more vibranium and less corruption.

Forget T’Challa, we have T’Zungula now and he seems ready to claw our way to a better Mzansi. But let’s hope if our leaders can’t save us, at least T’Zungula might. Wakanda forever… and please fix Eskom tariff increase issues while you’re at it, Black Panther!

