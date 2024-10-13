Shwashwi: Unprofessional, tardy Makhadzi puts damper to listening session 

Unprofessional, tardy Makhadzi puts damper to listening session

BET Award winner Makhadzi is undoubtedly a great talent, a dancer and a good vocalist. For now, she probably has no match in the game, but baby girl can be so unprofessional sometimes. That comment or rather tweet about Chris Brown was a no no. You are not on the same level with breezy, my dear.

On Thursday, Makhadzi hosted a listening session for her new album, Miracle Child, at Tempo Luxury Restaurant at Sunninghill, in the Sandton area of Johannesburg.

Your girl in gossip was also invited as usual because we have a love and hate relationship with the moghel. The session was supposed to start at 2pm but the queen arrived 4.30pm, two and half hours late.

I could see guests, including Malaika band member Bongani Nchang, getting agitated. Eventually, when she arrived at the venue, Makhadzi was flanked by Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter.

But seriously, Makhadzi, did you honestly think Shwa has got time to waste? Yes, alcohol was served but we do not live for alcohol. We respected your invite and came on time.

Of course, your team apologised but that does not take away the fact that you did not only disrespect Shwa, but all your guests. It simply shows that you don’t take your work and your invited guests seriously.

One day you will perform for empty chairs, sisi.

Still on Makhadzi’s listening session. I actually have a question. This one is for you Makhadzi and Master KG. Are you guys back together? Your girl in gossip is deeply interested in this relationship. I will even light and hold the candle if I have to.

I am also getting tired of guessing. Makhadzi, the way you were dancing and shaking that arse and the way Master KG was blushing gave the game away. At some point I was sure you were kissing him. So can I start searching for designers for the big day, ngithungise? Phela, I don’t want to be caught off guard shem. Anyway, I’ll be stocking up on diapers so long.

