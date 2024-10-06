Shwashwi: Wet, wet, wet: Capetonians don’t mind dancing in the rain 

Wet, wet, wet: Capetonians don’t mind dancing in the rain

Yours in gossip also found time to head down to Cape Town for the Red Bull Unlocked as it made its explosive debut. Although the weather, typically, really disappointed with the rain at the one-night-only party at Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront.

This immersive celebration of Cape Town’s vibrant culture was a spectacular showcase of the city’s finest bars, clubs, pubs and lounges, setting the new standard for a night-life experience.

Transforming Makers Landing into a multi-venue extravaganza, Red Bull Unlocked featured a festival-worthy line-up of more than 70 local artists and DJs across genres from amapiano to deep house and hip-hop.

Headliners such as Ready D, MÖRDA, Vigro Deep, A-Reece and KMAT took centre stage, delivering electric performances that had the crowd buzzing from start to finish.

Shwa was quite shocked to see how the people of Cape Town love Kyeezi. People really did not mind standing in the rain to watch him play his set while he was also hyping them up, talk about loyal fans.

The event brought together a host of beloved Cape Town venues, including the likes of Modular, SOUK, ARCADE, and Café Caprice, all under one roof. These spots recreated their unique atmospheres through signature cocktails, cutting-edge music and bespoke decor, offering party goers a chance to explore the Mother City’s diverse night-life in a single epic evening. Something that would never be possible on a classic pub crawl.

Shwa, however, still feels Cape Town needs to up its game because Johannesburg is still in the lead.

But my, did Shwa enjoy the hidden bars, pop-up games and top-tier culinary delights!

The night was packed with Red Bull-style surprises, and I spotted Mandz Not Hot, Jessica Mashaba and Fresh By Caddy, of YFM. Caddy, my dear, where do you draw your inspiration with that sick dress sense?

Jessica, on the other hand, seemed uncomfortable because those boots sure looked a bit heavy for her tiny body.

Red Bull Unlocked Cape Town was about bringing the best of the city’s night-life into one space. It was a night of non-stop energy and creativity, showcasing the incredible talent Cape Town has to offer,” declared Fresh By Caddy.

