Shwashwi: What was with a stage set for beauty queens to take a fall; we can do better than that, Carol dear 

What was with a stage set for beauty queens to take a fall; we can do better than that, Carol dear

This past weekend, your girl in gossip headed out to a beauty pageant. Yeah, you read right, Shwa does attend these things although they are a yawn fest.

This weekend Shwa checked out the Miss World SA 2024, which took place in North West, Sun City. Once again, Proverb proved to be the king of MCs. There were so many awkward silences, but he handled those moments very well.

Like all events, the proceedings began with a red carpet; oops, I meant white carpet. Different strokes for different folks, right?

Alright, first of all there was a shortage of celebrities. I am not sure whether they are not fans of the pageant, or they are beefing with Carol Bouwer. I have never seen such a dull and boring red carpet; I mean, you must go big or go home.

The only prominent person at the pageant was Inno Morolong. Are there no influencers or wannabe Tik Tokers in North West or what?

The event itself started on time. Imagine, that is very rare in Mzansi and I loved the professionalism of staff at the venue.

Carol on the other hand interacted with everyone, smiling for everyone and jumping from this table to another greeting people. But what choice did she have,

really? She did mention that she was nervous, but it did not show at all, dear.

Back to the show, let us talk about the disaster that almost happened inside the venue. Almost all the contestants were tripping and wobbling on that stage.

See, you must be thankful that no one got seriously injured because wow, that stage was too small and poorly designed. Shwa was actually scared for them; I was praying that they do not fall off the stage and break an ankle or two.

My dear, that was not a stage but a devil’s bottomless pit.

I’m glad Mrs Bouwer saw the problem, but it was beyond her control. I saw the cleaning ladies trying to polish the stage but that still didn’t help. People were still falling inside those big holes.

I was so embarrassed for the cleaning ladies because the problem was more about the size and design of the stage, not the polish.

Shwa really thinks they must try and host the event at a bigger and more accessible venue next time. Oh shucks, konje Sun City is one of the sponsors; then try and change the stage next year.

Shame, the former Miss World SA, Dr Claude Mashego, became so emotional as she handed over the crown to Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg.

Quick one, what is it with this pageants and offering a R1-million funeral cover to the winner?

It’s like signing your own death warrant if you ask Shwa.

