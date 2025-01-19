Shwashwi: Spare the MEC wa Ma2000 the hate, ya’ll 

Spare the MEC wa Ma2000 the hate, ya’ll

The North West education MEC, Viola Motsumi, stunned a packed audience in Klerksdorp that the manner in which her haters and the media have attacked her since she took over two years ago has turned her into a tough cookie.

Motsumi was delivering the matric results on Tuesday when suddenly her voice cracked, as if she were about to cry.

She cleared her throat and told any-one interested that her time for crying was up and that she no longer has emotions.

Shwa also believes it is time to cut the young MEC some slack.

Since 2023, Motsumi has managed to keep the province in position four in as far as matric results are concerned. It is not exactly awe-inspiring but is preferable to underperforming and coming in stone last.

She has also overseen phenomenal improvement witnessed at North West School for the Deaf which leapt from a 0% pass rate two years ago to the current 70%. No mean feat.

Kudos to the ma’am for that! So, MEC wa Ma2000, relax the assaults have made you stronger, not the hate. But please don’t drop the ball, Shwa is watching you like a hawk, and will not shy away from taking you to task.

