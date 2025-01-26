Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Sputla always the life of any gathering, even funerals 

By Sunday World
Sputla

Sputla always the life of any gathering, even funerals 

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is such a vibe yazi mara. He attended the late journalist Prince Chauke’s funeral in Mams last week and was seen dancing to some of the hymns at the Lutheran Church during the service.  


He took selfies with just about everyone, including diphiri (grave diggers). He stayed until late and enjoyed his beverages with the commoners, no blue lights, no bodyguards and such stuff. They don’t call him Sputla for nothing… 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.