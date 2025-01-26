Shwashwi: Sputla always the life of any gathering, even funerals 

Sputla always the life of any gathering, even funerals

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is such a vibe yazi mara. He attended the late journalist Prince Chauke’s funeral in Mams last week and was seen dancing to some of the hymns at the Lutheran Church during the service.

He took selfies with just about everyone, including diphiri (grave diggers). He stayed until late and enjoyed his beverages with the commoners, no blue lights, no bodyguards and such stuff. They don’t call him Sputla for nothing…

