Shwashwi: Talk of biting the hand that feeds you! 

Talk of biting the hand that feeds you!

Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi what a blunder you made on your YouTube channel. Sometimes you need to know that not everything deserves to be made a joke.

You came to Mzansi with the hope of studying but that vanished into thin air, and here you are dabbling in content creation.

Shwa loves it for you but come on, spare South Africans your dry jokes, when they have offered you a place to stay.

Some of the people here are very sensitive and if you really do not thread carefully netizens might make an example of you the same way that they did with Chidimma, the beauty queen.

Stick to living freely in this country but do not come for other people and say Tembisa people are overcrowding the Mall of Africa, when there is no mall of that calibre back in your own country.

Shwa really does not buy that fake and not-so-sincere apology that you proffed to the people of that awesome township. You just sensed that people would be coming for you. the very minute your so-called joke plummeted like a lead balloon.

