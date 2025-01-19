Shwashwi: The comrades party up a storm in die Kaap 

The comrades party up a storm in die Kaap

The ANC decided to host its anniversary celebrations right in the heart of the DA’s stronghold, Cape Town. You know, Shwa’s always up for a little audacious drama, and I must give it to Khongolose – they certainly know how to paint the town red, or was it green, yellow and black!

The Mother City’s skyline glittered under the night sky as the comrades, in their vibrant green, black, and yellow regalia, descended upon the city.

While the party’s leaders have been tirelessly preaching renewal and trying to mop up the ANC’s somewhat tarnished image, it seems the members were busy painting a different picture altogether.

It was a night where the clubs of Cape Town became the stage, and the ANC comrades played the leading roles. From the ever-popular Ayepyep to the swanky new kid on the block, Liv, owned by none other than controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

The man, who seems to have his fingers in more pies than a seasoned chef, was there in the flesh, personally welcoming partygoers to the establishment.

Ah, the sweet irony of politics with a tinge of nightlife!

Enzo club, which was also opened over the festive season, was fully booked until the Sunday after the ANC celebrations.

The club’s promoter known as @Maweezy on Instagram, boasted about their popularity over the weekend, while making sure he posts all his ANC friends living it up on his social media.

Now, you all know how Moi loves a good party but it seemed the ANC Youth League wasn’t about to be overshadowed by their elders. The Young Lions took over the Allure Rooftop, and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric.

Shwa was particularly intrigued to note the presence of their charismatic leader Collen Malatji. The young leader, with ambitions as high as Table Mountain, mingled with the crowd, embodying the youthful zeal the youth league crowd is known for.

And what is an ANC party without a bit of luxury?

In true ANC style, champagne bottles popped like fireworks on New Year’s eve, and expensive cognac flowed like the Liesbeek River.

The choice of ama-piano music set the perfect rhythm for the night, as comrades danced the night away, seemingly unbothered by the fact that they are no longer the majority party.

Shwa found the whole affair deliciously scandalous – dare I say, the debauchery!

But let’s not pretend it was all just fun and games. The choice of Cape Town, a DA stronghold, as the venue for the anniversary celebrations was a bold statement. It’s almost as if the ANC was saying, “We’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere!”

And while Shwa is all for making headlines, Moi wonders if this was the right kind of attention for a party seeking renewal.

The presence of Sodi, a man whose name frequently surfaces in controversy, only added fuel to the fire. Here’s a man who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, yet on this night, here he was, hosting the ANC’s festivities.

Perhaps it’s a testament to the party’s continued appeal or maybe a reminder of the blurred lines between politics and business.

Either way, Shwa couldn’t look away.

But what would an ANC party be without the customary slay queens?

The likes of Lebo Phasha, ex- girlfriend of ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza and influencer Dineo Moloisane were spotted living it up at Cape Town clubs.

As the night wore on, and the music pulsed through Cape Town’s veins, the anniversary bash was nothing short of a night to remember for a lifetime.

It was a memorable mix of political statement, cultural celebrations, and, of course, just a tad bit of controversy.

But isn’t that just the way Shwa likes it?

Until next time, darlings, keep those dancing shoes ready

Moi senses there’s more drama on the horizon!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content